Young Agricultural Professionals 2024 grant recipients announced

COLUMBUS — Eight local Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Young Agricultural Professionals groups were recently awarded $500 grants for educational programming or events that will take place or have already occurred in 2024.

The grants are from Farm Credit Mid-America’s $100,000 donation to Farm Bureau young leader programs in its six-state region of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.

Ag Toy Drive

The Ag Toy Drive is a key event for the Ashland and Wayne County Young Ag Professionals and the Medina County Young Farmers.

It started in 2017 with 40 people and $5,000 in toy donations; since then, it has grown to well over 100 attending and over $12,500 in toy donations in 2023.

The YAP committee will once again ask for donations — both cash and toys — from businesses as well as from attendees at the event.

The committee will also get together to go on a major shopping spree to look for agricultural-themed toys for Toys for Tots and other local charities.

Clinton County Etiquette Dinner

Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau hosted an etiquette dinner this spring, where members and students of the agriculture department were taught how to properly eat a meal in a professional setting. Through the event, young professionals obtained more skills they can use in their careers.

Coshocton County Square Dance and Youth Event

The Coshocton County Farm Bureau event will host a joint chapter meeting with Ridgewood and River View FFA Chapters that will feature square dancing lessons and team building activities.

Square dance lessons will be available to youth in Coshocton, Knox and Licking counties. Local YAP members will also be at the event, presenting immense networking opportunities for attendees. Farm bureau members receive free emission to the event.

Finding Success in Your Succession Plan

Paulding County Farm Bureau will host an educational event focused on succession planning to keep farms in the family.

The goal of the event is to educate attendees on Paulding County Farm Bureau memberships and succession planning resources available through the organization.The event is free for current farm bureau members and $20 for nonmembers.

Fulton County Habitat for Humanity Playhouse

Fulton County Habitat for Humanity has been constructing playhouses for local families in need. Fulton County Farm Bureau will use the grant to help purchase materials and food to feed the YAP members who’ve helped build playhouses.

Guernsey County Axe Throwing

The Guernsey County Farm Bureau will host an axe throwing event where high school seniors, college students and Farm Bureau members will be able to network and connect with other Young Ag Professionals. Attendees will also learn about a Guernsey County Farm Bureau membership.

Night Out at the Captains

Lake County Captains Minor League Baseball will host a Night Out at the Captains baseball game for Young Ag Professionals from Lake County. The game is an opportunity for YAP members to network and relax.

YAP Night at the Mud Hens

After a successful event in 2023, Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams County Farm Bureaus will once again host YAP Night at the Mud Hens. The program will feature a Toledo Mud Hens baseball game where Young Ag Professionals and their families are invited to network and relax.

For more information, visit experienceyap.com or ohiofarmbureau.org.