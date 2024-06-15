Penn State Extension offers ‘Equine Sips and Tips’ event in Lawrence County

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Extension equine team will provide valuable insights into horse care and farm management during a workshop titled “Equine Sips and Tips,” which will take place June 23 from 2-4 p.m. at Nova Cellars Winery, 1474 State Route 208, Pulaski.

Designed for horse owners, caretakers, professionals and enthusiasts, this event will cover hay quality for horses, how to choose the right commercial concentrate and how to keep your horse barn safe. Attendees can connect with fellow horse enthusiasts to share experiences, and Penn State equine specialists will be on hand to answer questions.

Registration, which closes June 17, costs $15 per person and includes light snacks and informational materials. Beverages will be available for purchase from the winery.

To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/equine-sips-and-tips or call 877-345-0691.

Questions about the event can be directed to Olivia Watson, equine extension educator, at omw5085@psu.edu or 724-300-1740. More information about Penn State equine team programs is available online at https://extension.psu.edu/equine.

