Applications open for OFBF New Growing Tomorrow Grant

COLUMBUS — Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently introduced the Growing Tomorrow Grant, a new grant that will encourage young agriculture professionals and entrepreneurs to find solutions to the most pressing challenges in the agriculture community. It also will also generate a wider and more in-depth public understanding of farming and the impact agriculture has on the nation.

Mike and Patti Boyert created the program after thinking of the difficulties they faced when starting, growing and sustaining their own farming business in Medina County. The Growing Tomorrow Grant program is the Boyerts’ way to ensure young farmers have access to more opportunities than they did and enable them to solve current challenges faced in the agriculture industry. Mike Boyert is an Ohio Farm Bureau northeast regional trustee and member of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Board of Directors.

The program will give grants to new or early-stage agricultural businesses. Grants will focus on: the creation long-term sustainable employment opportunities in Ohio farming communities, educational events that build better public understanding of agriculture and help farmers learn from each other, businesses that use agricultural techniques focused on environmental stewardship and farmers who continuously support the communities they live in.

Young agricultural professionals and entrepreneurs looking for funds for a new or existing business are encouraged to apply. Applicants should have a solid business plan and sustainable solution to at least one of the four challenges listed above.

The deadline to apply is July 31 at 5 p.m. For more information and to apply, visit ofb.ag/GrowingTomorrowGrant. For questions, contact the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation at foundation@ofbf.org.