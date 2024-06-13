Roundup of FFA news for June 13, 2024

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA recently hosted its annual fishing derby at the school pond during the school’s transition day. Over 30 students participated, catching over 75 fish. Charlie Hollan won the largest fish award, snagging a 19-inch largemouth bass. Taylor Owen won the smallest fish award. Abby Demczyk won the most fish caught award. Samuel Dilly won the first fish caught award. Blaze Carpenter won the last fish caught award. Madison Crowell earned the title of fisherman with the most species caught. Travis Dean earned the “anything but a fish caught” award.

HANOVERTON, Ohio — United Local FFA’s Food for America event took place on May 28 at United High School, in conjunction with the elementary school’s end-of-year carnival. The purpose of the program is to educate the students about animal agriculture and where their food comes from via a hands-on experience. This year’s program reached nearly 800 students.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On May 27, 14 members of the West Holmes FFA chapter participated in the Nashville Memorial Day Parade, riding on a hay wagon provided by Sweet Breeze Farms and throwing out candy as they moved through town. Attendants were Derek Miller, Logan Van Dalen, Gabby Yates, Wyatt Schlauch, Laina Croskey, Casey Ogi, Jenna Sheldon, Sophia Stitzlein, Blake Patterson, Colby Long, Grady Hawkins, Jordan Long, Shane Lorentz and Landrie Croskey.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On May 15, Zane Trace FFA hosted five classes of third-grade students for a lesson on dairy cattle and dairy products. The students had the opportunity to meet two Jersey cattle — a heifer named Maple and a cow named Cinnamon — learn dairy cattle breeds and even try their hand at milking the cow. Next, each student was given a chance to sample chocolate milk. FFA members shared the nutritional benefits of including dairy products in a balanced diet with the students while they enjoyed their milk. Additionally, students learned how to identify real dairy products in the grocery store and watched a video tour of a Cold Run Jerseys, a working dairy farm in Salem, Ohio.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On May 17, members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter partnered with individuals from the Ohio Division of Wildlife and Pheasants Forever to restore habitat on the Blackwater Road Wildlife Area near Kingston, Ohio. The students began the project with a lesson on invasive species identification and the habitat needs of pheasants. After the lesson, they cleared invasive trees, shrubs and vines from different areas around the property. The students used hand tools to cut bush honeysuckle, grapevines and multiflora rose plants away from buildings and fencerows. The students were happy to give back to their community and improve public lands for future enjoyment.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA attended the 96th annual Ohio FFA State Convention on May 2 and May 3. During the sessions on the first day, the chapter got recognized as a Charitable Giving Chapter and a Gold Rated Chapter. On the second day, the chapter’s three Gold Rated Officers were recognized on stage. They are secretary Kenley Polston, treasurer Ava Wells and reporter Claire Schaefer. Additionally, Cole Gauche, Brooklyn Iles and Kenley Polston received the Ohio FFA Degree.