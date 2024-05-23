Clark County farm preserved via Ohio’s Farmland Preservation Program

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture recently added 67 acres to the Farmland Preservation Program. The Davidson family farm in Clark County is the third Ohio farm to join the program this year.

The Office of Farmland Preservation began in 1998 and since then, 712 farms totaling 106,064 acres have entered into agricultural easement agreements. Agricultural easement agreements in farmland preservation are voluntary agreements between the landowner and ODA in which the landowner agrees to forever maintain the land for agricultural use. The landowner is then compensated or receives a tax deduction.

Local sponsor Tecumseh Land Trust helped the department secure its most recent easement agreement.