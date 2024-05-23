Penn State to host dairy goat webinar June 17

By -
0
11
goat milking
Dave Coakley hooks up the miking machine to a goat during their evening milking, Aug. 5, 2020. (Rachel Wagoner photo)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Extension Dairy Team will host a live dairy goat and sheep webinar June 17 from noon to 1 p.m. for dairy goat and sheep producers that will focus on the value of dairy goat milk for producers, entrepreneurs and processors. It will feature information on milk quality, production, best practices and tools for producing high quality milk.

Presenters will be Ginger Fenton, dairy extension educator and Chelsea Hill, adult livestock and 4-H animal science educator.

The program is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, visit https://extension.psu.edu/milk-quality-and-more-for-dairy-goats-and-sheep.

Get our Top Stories in Your Inbox

Next step: Check your inbox to confirm your subscription.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.