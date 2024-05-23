Free Youth Farm Safety Day planned for June 9 in Ashtabula County

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Farm Bureau and Progressive Agricultural Foundation are hosting a free youth agriculture safety day for ages 4 and up on June 9 from 2-5 p.m. at the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club, 4026 US 322, Williamsfield, Ohio.

There will be hands-on activities and live demonstrations throughout the day on various topics regarding safety on a farm and in rural communities.

Families are welcome to stay. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting: https://bit.ly/2024YouthFarmSafetyDay.

For more information, contact the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau at 440-426-2195 or ashtabula@ofbf.org. You can also contact the event chair, Rachel Kalas, at 440-789-9131 or by email at ashtabula.co.pafsd@gmail.com.