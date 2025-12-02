Ag Toy Drive brings in nearly $12,000 to buy gifts for children in need

WOOSTER, Ohio — Santa Claus may have his hands full spreading holiday cheer this year, but farmers have made his job a little easier.

Despite the cold, rainy night on Nov. 25 that might have even tested Rudolph’s navigation skills, families and farmers still turned out in force for the young ag professionals’ annual Ag Toy Drive. Held this year at Lincoln Way Vineyards in Wooster, the event brought in nearly $12,000, and the proceeds will be used to purchase agricultural-themed toys.

The tri-county effort, organized by the Ashland and Wayne Young Ag Professionals and the Medina County Young Farmers, marked its ninth year with what organizers say was their biggest fundraising haul yet.

The idea behind the event is simple, said Kara Wolff, a Medina County Farm Bureau board member: put ag-inspired toys into the hands of local children, especially those who may not have everyday access to spending time outdoors.

“The goal of the whole toy drive is (that) we purchase agricultural-based toys to get kids interested that might not have the opportunity to participate in agriculture,” Wolff said, “to spark that interest.”

Each county distributes the toys through its own local charities, mainly the Associated Charities of Ashland, along with Toys for Tots programs in Medina and Wayne counties. And behind that distribution is a network of donors and supporters who continue to step up.

“I feel like they increase; all of our sponsors increase each year,” Wolff said.

More than the toys themselves, organizers say the event offers a way for the farm community to support families at a time of year that can be especially challenging.

“They always show up,” said Olivia Lang, of the Wayne County Farm Bureau. “I think it’s just truly the nature of farmers themselves.”

Most of the event is powered by donations — the food, space, toys and time. Lang said local businesses across all three counties are vital for making it all come together.

The refreshments served were donated by businesses in all three counties, and Lincoln Way Vineyards donated the venue.

“It’s truly a community effort,” Lang said. “Times are tough, and the more we can give kids an opportunity to have some sort of hands-on ag experience at any age, the better.”

Of course, Santa and his better half were on hand to help lend even more magic to the effort, along with a few of their reindeer. The couple, famously busy especially during this time of year, has managed to attend the toy drive for three years. They said they’ve seen generosity rise even as the number of farms declines.

“Even though the number of farmers is going down, generosity is going up,” Mrs. Claus said. “I think the farming community is always very giving.”

The evidence of that generosity was stacked high in the form of donated toys, which Santa admired between visits with wide-eyed children and tending to the reindeer outside. Guests at the toy drive ranged from young parents to seasoned farmers, with many stopping by after wrapping up their own harvest seasons. For some, like Jonathan Orr and his family, the event served as a welcome breather.

“We’re done with harvest,” he said, a milestone earned after seven long months on the road spent traveling from Georgia to Ohio to harvest silage for customers. The only one in the room with more miles notched for the year was wearing the red suit.

This year’s growing season, marked by low commodity prices, high input costs and stretches of extreme weather such as drought, made the trek across the finish line feel especially celebratory. And with the work finally wrapped up, the reward is more time with family.

After a record-breaking year, organizers are already looking ahead to next year. With the farm community’s steady support and Santa’s annual visit now a local tradition, the Young Ag Professionals say they’re excited to keep growing the event.

“Farm Bureau spends so much time as a nonprofit doing things for ag. (The toy drive) is just a different way to give back to ag and just the local community as well,” Lang said.