Soup at Six Series announces 2026 lineup

CANTON, Ohio — Season passes are now available for the 2026 Soup at Six Series at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW in Canton. The cost is $180 for nine Soup at Six programs, which is a discount of $5 per program.

The deadline for purchasing a 2026 Season Pass is Jan. 15. Passes can be purchased online at www.mckinleymuseum.org/news/general-news/2026-soup-at-six or by calling 330-455-7043.

The schedule for the 2026 Soup at Six Series is as follows:

McKinley’s Front Porch Campaign

Join Executive Director Kim Kenney Jan. 22 for an in-depth look at how William McKinley’s Front Porch Campaign led to his White House victory. McKinley knew he could not compete with William Jennings Bryan, who was a brilliant orator, so he decided to campaign “from home.” Learn more about the inner workings of this well-oiled machine.

Collections Research: Adventures with Antiques

Join Collections Manager Kait Bergert Feb. 19, as she recalls the questions, puzzles and surprising discoveries she has made while researching a clock gifted to President McKinley just months before his assassination, a ladies pocket made from scraps and a small wooden box covered in fur on hide.

Music to our Ears: The Grand Army Band to the Canton Concert Band

Join Director of Education Ally Carlson March 19 for an exploration of concert bands in Canton. As part of the America 250-Ohio March theme of “Ohio Entertains,” learn about the role Canton’s bands played in McKinley’s campaigns and even giving birth to a “March King” to rival Sousa.

The Freedom Train, Steam of Democracy

Join Train Curator David Ziegler April 9 to learn the story of Ross Rowland Jr. and his precious freight. He will cover the 1946 and 1976 freedom trains that acted as traveling museums with 26 galleries curated from all over the United States.

Stories of the Sky

Join Lyssa, Everett and Ethan from the Hoover-Price Planetarium May 7 for a night to remember as they explore myths and legends told by the stars. Learn about constellations and the stories they tell and what inspired their creation in their respective cultures across the world.

The History and Culture of Sneakers: From the 1830s to Air Jordans

First created in England during the 1830s, sneakers have come a long way from being used solely for sporting and recreation activities. Wear your favorite pair June 4 and join Membership Coordinator Zander Everman to learn more about the history and modern culture of sneakers.

Follow the Drinking Gourd

Join Dr. Tameka Ellington, Curator of Black History and Suzie Dills, Planetarium Director, on Aug. 13 for a fascinating journey as participants travel the path of freedom seekers using the Big Dipper, also known as the “drinking gourd,” to navigate the path following the North Star to freedom.

Witchy Women

Join Science Director Lynette Reiner Oct. 15 for an intriguing evening as she dives into the chilling world of colonial Salem and the infamous witch trials that shook early America. Discover the real women behind the infamous accusations and trials.

The 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry: Regiment of Presidents

Join Director of Education Ally Carlson Nov. 12 for an in-depth look at the 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War, the regiment that not only included William McKinley, but also Rutherford B. Hayes. The men of the 23rd saw action in some of the largest battles of the war, and the relationships formed between these soldiers would impact them for the rest of their lives.