Alliance church selling apple dumplings through Thanksgiving

ALLIANCE, Ohio — For the 24th straight year, volunteers at Union Avenue United Methodist Church, 1843 S. Union Ave., are making and selling apple dumplings this fall to raise money to support local non-profits and mission projects.

Dumplings may be purchased at the church Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the north parking lot entrance, and on Sunday mornings after service. Production will continue until Thanksgiving.

The cost is $12 for a package of six dumplings. Dumplings also will be delivered to businesses with an order of five packs or more.

The apple dumpling project originally started in 2002 during the annual East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church when delegates were given one dollar from the conference treasury, along with the challenge to use it to raise money for missions.

About 25 people from Union Avenue UMC pooled their money, bought apples and flour and made a limited number of dumplings. The sweet treats quickly sold, and from there the project took off, first under the direction of the United Methodist Women, but since 2008 the project is overseen by the United Methodist Men.

All the money made goes to support church mission projects and community groups such as Habitat for Humanity, the Alliance Community Pantry, the YMCA Campaign, the YWCA, the Salvation Army, the Domestic Violence Shelter, Clothed in Righteousness, Mount Union’s Raiders Cove, Mount’s spring break Social Responsibility class trips, the church’s pre-school open house dinner, and monthly spaghetti dinners at Christ United Methodist Church. Last year, volunteers rolled out 5,130 apple dumplings, bringing in a profit of $10,469.

Call the church at 330-823-9270 for information.