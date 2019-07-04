American Jersey Cattle Association holds annual meeting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The American Jersey Cattle Association handed out six Young Jersey Breeder Awards in ceremonies June 28 during the association’s 151st annual meeting in Canton, Ohio.

The Young Jersey Breeder Award is presented to individuals or couples who are at least 28 and under 40 Jan. 1 of the year nominated, who merit recognition for their expertise in dairy farming, breeding Jersey cattle, participation in programs of the American Jersey Cattle Association and National All-Jersey Inc., and leadership in Jersey and other dairy and agriculture organizations.

The following were awarded:

Brent Wickstrom. Wickstrom, of Hilmar, California, is the third generation to operate Wickstrom Dairy Farm alongside his father and grandfather.

Natalie and Wade Kessenich. Brother-sister duo Natalie and Wade Kessenich, Forest, Wisconsin, milk 370 Registered Jerseys within their 670 cow herd on Kessenich Farms, LLC with their young families and parents.

Ryan Junio. Junio, of Pixley, California, manages Four J Jerseys with his family. They own over 6,000 Registered Jersey cows and heifers.

Matthew and Alicia Derr. Matthew and Alicia Derr, of Linden, Pennsylvania, own and operate Heavens Blessins Jerseys with their two young sons, Blake and Luke. They milk 85 Registered Jerseys.

Katie and Josh Carpenter. Katie and Josh Carpenter, of Attica, New York, established the “All Bright” prefix in 2010 as first generation Jersey breeders. Today their Registered Jersey herd consists of 30 cows.

Brent Young. Brent Young, of Dallas, Wisconsin, is the third generation to operate the all-Jersey herd at Dority Valley Dairy. Since 2004 he has been a partner with his father.

The American Jersey Cattle Association was organized in 1868 to improve and promote the Jersey breed. Since 1957, National All-Jersey Inc. has served Jersey owners by promoting the increased production and sale of Jersey milk and milk products.

For more information on its programs and services, visit www.usjersey.com or call 614-861-3636.