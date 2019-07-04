Can you identify this pointed antique?

Hello from Hazard!

We first showed Item No. 1134 last week. We failed to mention that on the bottom of the item it says, “Colgate, Made in USA, Elizabeth City, N.J.”

Gayle Traxler, of Grafton Township, Ohio, says that it is a needle holder, agreeing with Christani (last week). Gayle’s is about 1 1/2 inches in length with a 5/8 inch diameter.

Thank you, Gayle!

Robert Snoddy of Phoenix submitted the item. It is about 1 1/2 inches tall and 3/8 inches in diameter.

Rick Poole, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, submitted Item No. 1135. When you pull the lever, the inside ring is in the position of spikes.

Know what it is and how it’s used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

