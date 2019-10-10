America’s Pig Farmer of Year is from Pennsylvania

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The National Pork Board named Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Vice President Chris Hoffman as America’s Pig Farmer of the Year for 2019-2020.

Hoffman, who raises pigs on his farm, Lazy Hog Farm, in McAlisterville, Juniata County, netted the highest combined score in third-party judging and online voting.

The award recognizes U.S. pig farmers who exemplify industry leadership, a demonstrated commitment to raising pigs following the board’s We Care ethical principles and leadership in connecting consumers with the farmers who raise the pork they consume.

Hoffman was selected after an on-farm audit of animal health, safety and management practices, a series of personal interviews and an online vote.

Hoffman, a first-generation pig farmer, said he’s excited to lead discussions with consumers and food retailers to promote pig farming and demonstrate the commitment farmers have to always do the right thing for their animals, the environment and the families who consume their products. Hoffman wants eventually to expand his reach nationally by on TV and radio to talk about the pork industry.

“Farmers do a great job at raising pigs the right way, and now it’s my turn to help show the rest of the country how passionate we are about what we do and whom we do it for,” he said.