Anderson wins Ohio Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Agriculture Award

COLUMBUS — Stacie Anderson of Wood County is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Agriculture Award for 2022.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award competition is designed as an opportunity for young agricultural professionals who do not derive the majority of their income from production agriculture to earn recognition for their contributions to the agriculture industry, while actively contributing and growing through their involvement in farm bureau and agriculture.

Anderson grew up on her family’s farm raising corn, soybeans, wheat and specialty crops, while participating in 4-H and FFA as well. She is a graduate of Ohio State University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in agribusiness and applied economics. Anderson later continued to earn her master’s degree in agricultural communications.

She and her husband, Brian, grow corn, soybeans and wheat, as well as raise poultry for direct-to-consumer products and a small herd of beef cattle. Off the farm, Anderson is the agronomy sales manager for Legacy Farmers Cooperative, where she manages sales of all crop nutrients, chemicals, seeds and precision products

Anderson is a member of the Wood County Farm Bureau, where she serves as the president of the board of trustees. She also serves on multiple local and state boards providing leadership and direction to those organizations.

As the 2022 winner, she receives expense-paid trips to the 2023 Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience and the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, a media package, a $3,000 prize of choice and will compete at the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico in January 2023. The Excellence in Agriculture contest is a part of the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals program.

The 2022 YAP awards finalists include Aaron Harter of Preble County, Katie Esselburn of Wayne County, and Isaac Gray and Susan Manchester of Auglaize County. All contest finalists will receive an Ohio Farm Bureau embroidered jacket and complimentary registration to the 2023 YAP Winter Leadership Experience.