Animal Agriculture Alliance board names CEO

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Animal Agriculture Alliance board of directors has announced Hannah Thompson-Weeman, currently serving as the alliance’s vice president, strategic engagement, has been named the organization’s new president and CEO.

Thompson-Weeman will assume the role May 1, prior to the departure of longtime president and CEO Kay Johnson Smith later that month to join the staff of alliance member organization Dairy MAX.

Thompson-Weeman joined the alliance in 2014 as director of communications and since that time has been promoted to vice president of communications before assuming her current role leading strategic engagement.

She has led the alliance’s issues management, crisis communications, animal rights extremist monitoring and influencer engagement work, as well as played a role in connecting with supporters and developing alliance programs such as the Stakeholders Summit, Animal Ag Allies and College Aggies Online.

Thompson-Weeman’s expertise and passion in these areas has made her a sought-after columnist for various publications and speaker for national and even international events, helping to build the Alliance brand. She holds a bachelor’s in agricultural communication with a minor in agricultural business and a master’s in agricultural and extension education, both from Ohio State University.

Thompson-Weeman will begin her new duties just prior to the Alliance’s 2022 Stakeholders Summit, set for May 11-12 in Kansas City. Both Johnson Smith and Thompson-Weeman’s time at the alliance and new roles will be celebrated during the Chairperson’s Reception at the event. For more information on the summit, visit bit.ly/AAA22Summit.