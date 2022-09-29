APHIS places restrictions on hunter harvested wild birds

WASHINGTON — USDA APHIS issued a stakeholder alert Sept. 2 implementing restrictions on hunter-harvested wild bird meat/carcasses from all of Canada, regardless of province, due to the risk of transmitting highly pathogenic avian influenza, an extremely infectious poultry disease spreading throughout North America, primarily by wild birds.

APHIS regulations implement strict import controls to prevent HPAI introductions resulting from people transporting contaminated wildlife meat, carcasses and trophies into the United States. APHIS has been working with stakeholders and other federal agencies to provide options for importing hunter-harvested wild bird meat/carcasses that address the HPAI transmission risk to our domestic poultry.

Effective Sept. 12, APHIS will allow the import of hunter-harvested wild bird meat/carcasses as outlined below.

Unprocessed hunter-harvested wild game bird carcasses, originating from or transiting Canada, must meet following conditions:

– Viscera, head, neck, feet, skin, and one wing have been removed;

– Feathers have been removed, with the exception of one wing — as required by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for species identification;

– Carcasses must be rinsed in fresh, clean, potable water prior to packaging and must not have visible evidence of contamination with dirt, blood, or feces;

– Carcasses must be imported in leak-proof plastic packaging and stored in a leak proof cooler or container during transport and import; and

– Carcasses must be chilled or frozen during transport and import. APHIS further recommends that boots and any equipment used to process the carcasses should be clean and visibly free from dirt, blood, tissue and feces.

Hunter-harvested wild game bird trophies entering the United States from Canada must be fully finished, or accompanied by a VS import permit, or consigned directly to a USDA Approved Establishment.

Hunters may find an approved taxidermy establishment by visiting the Veterinary Services Process Streamlining search page and searching for a taxidermist with the HPAI product code in your state.

For any questions regarding import of animal products and by-products, contact Animal Product Imports at 301-851-3300 or send an email to APIE@usda.gov.

For fish and wildlife requirements for the hunter-harvested wild game birds from Canada, contact them at fws.gov.