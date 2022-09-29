Renovated Indian Creek Shooting Range now open

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The public shooting range at Indian Creek Wildlife Area in Brown County, which has been undergoing improvements since 2021, opened Sept. 16, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Renovations to Indian Creek Shooting Range include a covered shooting line with benches and picnic tables, concrete sidewalks and an improved parking lot. These changes, along with upgraded side berms and backstops, will improve safety and accessibility. A permanent restroom is under construction and will be completed soon.

Indian Creek is an unsupervised rifle and pistol range. The range has 25- and 50-yard lanes, each with five shooting benches. A 7-yard handgun lane has five positions. The updated range will be open every day from 9 a.m. until sunset.

The range is 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati. Range users who are 18 years old and older are required to purchase either an annual shooting range permit ($24), an annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo ($29.12), or a one-day shooting range permit ($5) before visiting the range.

All options are available at hunting and fishing license outlets, online at wildohio.gov, or via the HuntFish OH mobile app. Permits are not sold at the shooting range. Shooters who are 17 years old and under do not need to purchase a permit, but are required to be accompanied by and directly monitored by a permitted adult age 18 years old or older.

Visitors to the range are asked to check in upon arrival, either with a QR code and smartphone or via paper. Please view the range rules, posted at the range, prior to entering.

Shooters are required to supply their own single-sheet paper targets that fit inside a frame that measures 25 inches by 19 inches.

Funding for the renovation of Indian Creek Shooting Range was made possible in part through purchases of firearms and ammunition. A federal excise tax on all firearms and ammunition helps pay for the construction and maintenance of this and other public shooting ranges across Ohio.