Applications being taken for conservation education grants

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation will be accepting applications for grants until Oct. 13. These grants will generally be small-scale and are designed to assist an organization in a conservation education project, with a maximum individual grant amount of $2,500.

Grant awards will be selected and announced by Dec. 1 for funding to be used in the following calendar year.

Examples of past grant recipients include $1,000 to help fund the purchase of a Portable Sawmill for a Natural Resource Class at a Career Center; $1,000 to sponsor a Forestry Station at a State Envirothon; $1,750 to fund forestry programming at an Environmental Learning Center; $2,000 to purchase basic forester equipment for youth education and $2,500 to help fund the Best Management Practices for Logging Manual.

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is a charitable, non-profit organization working to promote conservation education and critical awareness of the importance of forest resources to our environment and economy. Learn more at ohioforest.org/page/Foundation.