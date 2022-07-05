FITCHBURG, Wis. — High school seniors and college undergraduate students may apply for National Dairy Herd Information Association’s (DHIA) $1,000 scholarships. Applicants must be full-time, incoming or continuing students at technical and two-year and four-year colleges/universities. To be eligible for a National DHIA scholarship, the applicant must be a family member or employee of a herd on DHI test, family member of a DHI employee, or employee of a DHI affiliate. The DHI affiliate for the herd or affiliate employee must be a member of National DHIA. Members of National DHIA include AgSource Dairy, Arizona DHIA, Capstone Dairy Data Services, Central Counties DHIA, CentralStar Cooperative Inc.-DHI Services, Dairy One Cooperative Inc., DHI Cooperative Inc., Eastern Wisconsin DHIC, Idaho DHIA, Indiana State Dairy Association, Lancaster DHIA, Minnesota DHIA, Rocky Mountain DHIA, Tennessee DHIA and United Federation of DHIAs.

The scholarship selection committee will evaluate applicants based on scholastic achievements, leadership, community activities, work experience, knowledge of and experience with DHIA, and responses to questions on the application. Applications are due Oct. 31, 2022. Recipients will be announced at the 2023 National DHIA Annual Meeting.

To apply for a National DHIA scholarship, go to: www.dhia.org and download and complete the electronic application form. For more information, contact JoDee Sattler, National DHIA scholarship coordinator, at 414-587-5839 or jdsattler@dhia.org.

National DHIA will award approximately twelve $1,000 scholarships. Generous contributions from National DHIA members, friends and supporters help fund these scholarships.

National Dairy Herd Information Association, a trade association for the dairy records industry, serves the best interests of its members and the dairy industry by maintaining the integrity of dairy records and advancing dairy information systems.