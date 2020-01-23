Apply for ASA, Valent Ag Voices of the Future Program for students

The American Soybean Association (ASA) and Valent are now accepting applications for Ag Voices of the Future, a program for students, held in conjunction with the summer ASA Board meeting and Soy Issues Forum from July 6-9, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Ag Voices of the Future gives college students an inside look at how agricultural policies are made in Washington, along with education on effective advocacy and the significant legislative, trade and regulatory issues that impact farmers. The program also provides the chance to visit with professionals who work in Washington and learn more about careers related to agriculture policy. Class size is limited and students must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Application Process

To apply for the ASA and Valent Ag Voices of the Future program, and be considered for a scholarship to the AFA Leaders Conference, students should visit the scholarships page on the AFA website, click on the green “Apply Now” button, and submit their online application by March 11.

To make sure students are considered for the Ag Voices of the Future program, they should check the box that reads, “I have an interest in agriculture policy and would like to be considered for the ASA and Valent Ag Voices of the Future Program (July 6-9, 2020, in Washington, D.C.), as well as receiving an AFA Leader and Academic Scholarship.” If a student has already applied for the AFA Leaders Conference, they can still modify their application to include checking the box for the Ag Voices of the Future program.

Bonus Opportunity through Agriculture Future of America

Through a partnership ASA and Valent have with collegiate organization Agriculture Future of America (AFA), two students from the 2020 Ag Voices of the Future program will also have the opportunity to win the following:

$1,600 academic scholarship

Complimentary registration (includes hotel stay) for the Agriculture Future of America (AFA) Leaders Conference – Nov. 12-15, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Up to $500 for reimbursement of travel expenses to the AFA Leaders Conference

For more information on the Ag Voices of the Future program, visit soygrowers.com or contact Michelle Hummel at mhummel@soy.org.