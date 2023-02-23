Apply for the George Miller Memorial Scholarship

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — The first George Miller Memorial Scholarship will be awarded in 2023. This scholarship fund was created in honor of the late George Miller and supports a student who serves as a leader within the dairy industry and their communities. Qualifying college students are invited to apply for the inaugural $1,000 scholarship to be awarded this summer. Applications are due April 1, 2023.

The new scholarship fund is hosted by the Holstein Foundation, awarded by Holstein Association USA, and supported by Select Sires, who has been allocating funds for this scholarship from semen sales of 7HO15807 GEORGE MILLER, a recently released NxGEN® sire.

“George Miller was an icon within the Holstein breed and a lifelong dedicated supporter of Holstein Association USA. George’s passion revolved around educating others, providing examples of excellent breeding programs, and articulating their success for global dairy breeders,” said Jodi Hoynoski, Holstein Foundation Programs Manager. “This scholarship was built to reflect all that George gave to the industry and the special interest he took in preparing youth for a future within the dairy industry.”

The inaugural George Miller Memorial scholarship will be awarded at the 2023 National Holstein Convention. Application information can be found on the Holstein Foundation’s website, www.holsteinfoundation.org, under “Scholarships.”

Applicants must be a junior or adult member of Holstein Association USA and currently enrolled in an associate’s or bachelor’s degree program. They must also be a U.S. citizen attending college full-time in the U.S. and pursuing an agricultural degree with dairy-related experiences and career interests.

About the Award

George Miller made significant contributions to the dairy and A.I. industries throughout his lifetime. He exhibited an unmatched passion for good cows and the breeders he worked beside. George grew up helping on his uncle’s dairy farm, the birthplace of 7HO58 Round Oak Rag Apple ELEVATION (EX-96-GM). George Miller was a pioneer for genetic advancement in the dairy industry and played a major role in the breeding decisions that produced ELEVATION.

George Miller attended Polytechnic Institute, earning a degree in animal husbandry and a master’s degree in dairy science. George spent most of his career at Select Sires joining the staff in 1973 where he worked as the cooperative’s marketing manager before retiring in 1991.