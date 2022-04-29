Apply for the Ohio Wines Founders Memorial Scholarship

Two annual, renewable scholarships of $500 will be awarded to select students in recognition of demonstrated interest, aptitude, and creativity in advancing the interests of the Ohio winemaking industry.

The awards will be based on merit as well as need, and the recipient(s) will be recognized to the membership on the OWPA website and at the annual banquet in Columbus in February.

To be eligible for this award:

A student must be a part or full-time student in an accredited institution of higher education in Ohio.

Must be studying some aspect of enology, viticulture, a related discipline, and/or plan to open a winery in Ohio.

Applications consist of:

A letter that includes a description of your academic program and a statement of career objectives including your experience and interest in viticulture or enology. A résumé highlighting vineyard or winery experience. A letter of recommendation from a high school or higher education faculty member which certifies that you are a student and provides evidence of your interest and ability in viticulture and enology or related disciplines.

Applications should be sent dwinchell@OhioWines.org or mailed to OWPA, 1 South Broadway, Geneva, OH 44041.

Applications will be reviewed and the winners selected by the Scholarship Committee of the OWPA Board of Directors.

Checks will be made out directly to the institution in the name of the scholarship winners at the end of a successfully completed semester.

The deadline for completed applications for the 2022-23 year is September 15, 2022.

• • •

The OWPA Founders Memorial Scholarship project was created to honor Drs. Garth Cahoon and James Gallander, Robert Gottesman, Kenneth Schuchter, Louis Heineman, Arnulf Esterer, and Tony Debevc, the pioneers whose vision led to the re-establishment of a vibrant and dynamic Ohio wine community in the mid 1970’s. We share their stories at www.OhioWines.org/scholarship.

• • •

The OWPA Founders Memorial Scholarship is currently funded via industry activities and contributions including silent auctions AND for 2022, a regional OHIO WINES BINGO GAME. For information about the game and to purchase the $10 cards to support wine students, visit https://www.ohiowines.org/events/2022/5/1/ohio-wines-bingo.