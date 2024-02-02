Ashland Co. Farm Bureau breakfast set for Feb. 24

WOOSTER, Ohio — Ashland County Farm Bureau invites members and prospective members to their Member Appreciation Breakfast on Feb. 24 from 8-10 a.m. at the Ashland County–West Holmes Career Center. Ashland County Farm Bureau board members will be offering a menu of made-to-order omelets, donuts and beverages.

In addition to breakfast, the event will offer a presentation on CAUV at 9 a.m. by Leah Hetrick, Ohio Farm Bureau director of legal education and member engagement. Cindy Funk, Ashland County Auditor, will follow up to address Ashland County-specific questions regarding CAUV.

This event is free to members and their dependents. Non-members can attend at $20 per person. Registration is requested by Feb 16 to aid in planning for enough food. Register at ashland.ofbf.org or call 330-263-7456.