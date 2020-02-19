Ashtabula County Farm Bureau offers scholarship

JEFFERSON, Ohio – The Ashtabula County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing a post-high school education.

Applicant’s parent/legal guardian or themselves must be a resident of Ashtabula County, a current Ashtabula County Farm Bureau member at the time of application and payout. They must be a full-time enrollee of an accredited 2 or 4-year college, university or technical school working towards an undergraduate degree. Applicants must show a 3.0-grade point average. A major in agriculture or a support field is preferred but NOT required. Eligibility and approval of applicants will be determined at the discretion of the Ashtabula County Board of Trustees or their designee.

No handwritten forms will be accepted. The fillable form is available on our website: www.ashtabulafb.org, by emailing ashtabula@ofbf.org or by calling the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 1, 2020. They may be mailed to the office, faxed to 440.426.9103, emailed to ashtabula@ofbf.org, or hand-delivered to the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau office at 28 W. Jefferson Street, Jefferson, Ohio 44047.