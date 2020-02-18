Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters scholarships available

Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters will provide one to two $1,000 scholarships for Columbiana County Dairy Industry family members attending an institution of higher learning.

The number of scholarships will depend on the number of applications received. Scholarships are to be applied toward tuition, books, housing, etc.

Eligibility

The applicant must be a member of a Columbiana County family whose primary occupation is directly involved in the Dairy Industry, including but not limited to Dairy Cattle Milk Production, Dairy Cattle Heifer Raising, and Dairy Equipment/Supplies/Supplement Sales (providing Dairy is the primary focus of Sales). The student must prove enrollment, or submit a letter of admission, to a two or four-year institution of higher learning or graduate school. Those applying are not required to limit their educational choice to an agricultural-related field. The student must be considered a full-time student. The applicant must maintain at least a B or 3.0-grade point average. Previous scholarship recipients may not reapply.

Application Process

Notices of the scholarship will be sent to all Columbiana County High Schools, placed in the Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Booster newsletter, and all local newspapers. Scholarship forms may be obtained from:

Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters

C/O Pam Herron

3836 Woodsdale Rd.

Salem, Ohio 44460

Phone: 330-222-1637

Email jayherron@frontier.com

The student must return a completed application, letter of admission and include two (2) letters of reference. Also, each application must include an official high school or college transcript for the applicant.

Application Due Date

All applications must be postmarked by Saturday, March 28, 2020. Any application not fulfilling these requirements will not be considered for the award.

Judging

The decision of a committee of judges appointed by the Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters will be final. The committee will judge the applications by number only. No names will be made available to the judges. The award will be made on a non-discriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, handicap, or religious affiliation.

Award

The award will be made public following notification of the winner.