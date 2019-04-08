Beadnell named Ohio Master Logger of the Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Forestry Association (OFA) recently named James E. Beadnell of Bergholz, Ohio, the Ohio Master Logger of the Year.

Beadnell started his business in 1985 and has a reputation for doing the best job possible on his timber harvest sites.

Jeremy Scherf, ODNR service forester who nominated Beadnell for the award, shares that Beadnell frequently comments that “if my job isn’t right, I shouldn’t be doing this at all.”

The announcement was made during the OFA annual meeting, March 6-7, in Columbus. Jim’s wife Twila and stepson Clint Carpenter were there to share in his award acceptance.

While Beadnell does buy some of his own timber, he mostly contract cuts for DeNoon Lumber Company.

Owner Bill DeNoon has stated that Jim is one of his most reliable loggers and he does great with difficult jobs.

Master loggers

The Ohio Forestry Association maintains a safety training and voluntary certification program for logging contractors and their employees known as the Ohio Voluntary Master Logging Company Program.

The program involves training loggers in chain saw safety, Best Management Practices (BMP) for soil and water protection and first aid and CPR. Through the certification program, each logger must complete periodic re-certification keeping up to date on innovations, techniques and industry issues.

The logger is also required to be a member of a local chapter, which are regionally organized group of loggers who meet to maintain their continuing education credits and the stay abreast of timber industry issues.

Beadnell has been a member of the Steel Valley Loggers Chapter since its organization in 2000.

For more information about the chapter contact the district office at 740-264-9790 or imoore@jeffersoncountyoh.com.