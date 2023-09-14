Beaver Creek to hold Fall Festival Sept. 16 and 17

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center will host three programs on Sept. 16 and 17 as part of the center’s Fall Festival.

Leaf painting for kids and adults will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16 under the pavilion. Painting supplies will be provided, but participants are asked to bring some of their own leaves.

Beaver Creek Park naturalist Evan Crawford will talk about crows and ravens’ unique social structure and their important role in the ecosystem Sept. 17. The event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. Afterwards, visitors can tour the wildlife center to see the crows on display.

Joe Dorian of the Ohio School of Falconry will be in the front yard of the center from 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 to introduce visitors to raptors. Nine visitors will be selected to have a bird fly on their arm. To be selected, participants must be 10 years or older.

The center will have extended hours Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food present and activities for kids, including a fossil hunt with volunteers from the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program.

For more information, or to request an appointment, visit beavercreekwildlife.org.