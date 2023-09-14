Beaver Creek to host bee and bear discussions

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Beekeeper Maria Matthews will be in the Live Animal Room at Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center Sept. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss all things bees.

Matthews will explain what happens to bees in the winter and how they are able to survive the cold weather. She will also have beekeeping tools and an empty hive on display.

Volunteer Mary Spooner will read “Every Autumn Comes the Bear” by Jim Arnosky for Story Time in the library on Sept. 24. There will be three sessions at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. After each reading, Spooner will help visitors find the bears in the wildlife center displays.

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center is located at 12884 Echo Dell Road. For more information, or to request an appointment, visit beavercreekwildlife.org.