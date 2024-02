AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — The Columbiana & Mahoning County Beekeepers Association will meet Feb. 18 at the Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester Dr., Austintown Ohio, 44515.

Brian Kopler of Castle Bees will speak on “Innovation: is it helping or hindering beekeeping?” A social potluck lunch will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the meeting at 2 p.m.. Anyone interested in beekeeping is welcome to attend.