Warm up with soup after hike on Feb. 10

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District staff will offer its annual soup hike Feb. 10 at Tappan Lake Park.

Stop by the Activity Center to pick up a map with suggested routes to hike or join staff for a guided group hike along the Deer Trail. A guided hike will leave the Activity Center promptly at 11:15 a.m. After the hike, warm up in the Activity Center with soups provided by Wave Riders Grill between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Registration is strongly suggested. Participants can also purchase a souvenir soup bowl for $5 each. Register online at mwcd.ticketleap.com.

Tappan Lake Park is located at 84000 Mallarnee Road in Deersville, Ohio. Participants are reminded to wear layers and dress for the weather. Trails are available at all MWCD lakes for guests to enjoy nature and exercise year-round. For more information about upcoming events and trail maps visit mwcd.org/trails.