Biden to appoint nine U.S. Department of Agriculture regional positions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint nine U.S. Department of Agriculture regional positions, including three Farm Service Agency State Executive Directors and six Rural Development state directors, March 17.

Ryan Thorn has been appointed Rural Development State Director for West Virginia. Prior to joining USDA, Ryan Thorn served more than five years as Economic Development Manager for the Office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin III.

In this role, he worked with local, state and federal stakeholders to attract new and expand existing businesses, strengthen public infrastructure, develop a skilled and ready workforce, and create economically diverse and resilient communities across the state.

Thorn is a board member of the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation. He holds a master’s degree from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College.