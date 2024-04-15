Biosecurity kits available for Pennsylvania dairy farmers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Center for Dairy Excellence is working with the Penn State Dairy Extension team to provide free “Everyday Biosecurity Kits” to farmers upon request.

Each kit will include:

• A biosecurity “No Trespassing” sign (with both English and Spanish) to display on your farm

• Laminated copies of biosecurity signage/documents

• A visitor sign-in log sheet

• A short guide for what to include in your own biosecurity kit

• Additional printed resources

To request an “Everyday Biosecurity Kit” for your farm, visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/biosecurity-kit or call the center at 717-346-0849. The kits will be mailed out in the coming weeks while supplies last.

As the dairy industry learns more about HPAI and how it is affecting dairy cattle, the Center for Dairy Excellence will continue to share updates from across the industry. Visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/newsletter to sign up to receive email updates.