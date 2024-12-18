NORTH LIMA, Ohio — Good Hope Lutheran Church is having a Blue Christmas worship service Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at the church, 12030 Market St., North Lima.

This service emphasizes candles, with people invited to come forward and light a candle in memory of someone or to mark an event in their lives. Not everyone feels like celebrating. Grief, illness, aging, depression, loneliness, unemployment and loss are magnified. Even those who are not struggling with losses may feel the stress of preparations and expectations around Christmas.

For more information, call 330-549-2406.