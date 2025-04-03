The power of citizen science in protecting local water resources

By Zack Felger

Because water is arguably our most valuable natural resource, its protection is of the utmost importance to the well-being of our planet. Clean water is vital for drinking, agriculture, recreation and wildlife, yet as a society, we struggle to hold its protection to the highest standard. Without clean water, our existence — and that of all organisms that depend on it — would cease.

That may seem bleak, especially for those reading this who are already involved in protecting natural resources in some capacity. So why do we continue to struggle in safeguarding this essential resource? Lack of funding, resources, personnel and professional expertise all play a role. Government agencies and environmental organizations often lack the capacity to monitor every stream, lake and wetland comprehensively. This is where community involvement becomes critical.

When the agencies tasked with water protection are overwhelmed, we must rely on citizen scientists to be the watchdogs, ensuring that our water remains potable, usable and unpolluted for the benefit of all.

Citizen science-led water quality monitoring programs provide an effective solution to this challenge. Engaging trained volunteers — students, educators, conservation groups and residents — expands the reach of water-quality-monitoring efforts. These programs train individuals to collect and analyze data on key indicators such as pH, turbidity, dissolved oxygen and nutrient levels, helping to identify pollution sources and track changes over time. Their contributions supplement the work of professionals, strengthening efforts to detect emerging threats such as harmful algal blooms, sedimentation and chemical runoff.

Establishing a well-trained citizen science water quality monitoring program fosters community buy-in for water protection. When citizens are actively involved, they become more invested in advocating for local watershed health, participating in conservation initiatives and influencing policy decisions.

These efforts not only enhance scientific data collection but also empower individuals to take action — whether through promoting best management practices, organizing cleanups or holding polluters accountable.

At Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District, we recently applied for and were awarded an Ohio Environmental Education Fund grant to launch our very own water quality monitoring program. The Mahoning County Stream Team will lead our efforts to address water quality concerns in the county. Thanks to the support of our local watershed organization, Friends of the Mahoning River and funding from the Ohio EPA, we secured the volunteer and financial resources needed to launch this comprehensive initiative. The program will monitor our local watershed for key parameters, including benthic macroinvertebrates, turbidity, pH and dissolved oxygen.

Over the next year, Mahoning SWCD will host volunteer training workshops where participants will learn how to assess watershed health, water quality and stream conditions while collecting essential data to track trends and identify water quality issues. We hope this initiative fosters a community-driven effort to improve the Mahoning River Watershed.

As threats such as stormwater runoff, industrial pollution and agricultural runoff continue to impact water quality, citizen science remains a vital tool for conservation. By working together, communities can ensure the long-term health of our rivers, lakes and streams, securing clean water for future generations.

(Zack Felger is the Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District outreach and education specialist.)