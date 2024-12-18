Snowman Paint Party set for Jan. 14

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will host its first workshop of the new year, Snowman Paint Party, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave.

Participants will paint a festive snowman under the direction of Becky Williams and learn about the Precipitation Monitoring Program at Richland SWCD.

Materials and tools needed to make the project will be provided. Reservations are requested, and the workshop is $12 per person.

Reservations are due Jan. 7. Visit richlandswcd.net/events/ or call 419-747-8685 for more information and to register for the workshops.

