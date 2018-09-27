Brown Swiss named supreme in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The grand champion Brown Swiss, Cutting Edge T Delilah, EX-94, shown by Kyle Barton of Copake, N.Y., was named supreme champion cow to conclude the 2018 All-American Dairy Show Sept. 20, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Previously, Delilah was named the Brown Swiss intermediate champion at the 2015 World Dairy Expo, reserve grand champion and reserve supreme at the 2016 World Dairy Expo, and grand champion Brown Swiss at the 2016 All-American Dairy Show.

Supreme champion heifer was the Holstein, Savage Leigh Lalas First,, exhibited by Chase Savage of Union Bridge, Maryland.

Prior to winning the All-American junior champion title in the Holstein show, she was also named first in the Maryland State Spring Show.

Judges from the week’s shows jointly selected the supreme champions.

Breed champions

Other All-American grand champions were:

Ayrshire: Palmyra Berkley P Ruth-ET,, exhibited by Evan Creek of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Guernsey: Willow Brook Labron Toni, exhibited by Jake Booher of New Castle, Lawrence County.

Jersey: Minister Gail-ET, exhibited by Rivendale Farms of Pittsburgh, LLC, Bulger, Washington County.

Milking Shorthorn: BDF Madness Marsha, exhibited by Dallas Butts of Cory, Indiana.

Holstein: TrueLea 6W Atwood Candy, exhibited by Glamourview Farm of Walkersville, Maryland.

Red & White: Budjon-Vail HZ Lacey-Red-ET,, exhibited by Allison Galton of Nunda, N.Y.

Junior champions

The six other junior champions were:

Ayrshire: Jomill Burdette Kalliope, exhibited by Taylor Heeter of Huntingdon County.

Guernsey: Springhill Jokes Finale-ETV, exhibited by Springhill Farm of Big Prairie, Ohio.

Jersey: Arethusa Impression Selia, exhibited by Carly Shaw of, Maryland.

Milking Shorthorn: Innisfail-Wo Julius Lucy,, exhibited by Jeffrey Mckissick of New Castle, Lawrence County.

Red & White: Knonaudale Lite My Fire-Red,, exhibited by Daniel Kitchen of Montour County.

Brown Swiss: Brook Hollow Totally Had It,, exhibited by Leslie Bruchey of Westminster, Maryland.

Bred and owned

Best Bred and Owned animals (many of which were also grand champions) were: Guernsey: Willow Brook Labron Toni, exhibited by Jake Booher; Jersey: Brew-Line Tequila Dove, exhibited by Emilee Brewer of Northampton County;

Milking Shorthorn: BDF Madness Marsha, exhibited by Dallas Butts; Red & White: Cherry-Lor Ladd Ripple, exhibited by Matthew Boop and Cael Hernsbury of Union County. Holstein: Ack-Lee Demsey Passion, exhibited by Pat Conroy, Jay Ackler and Peter Vail of East Liberty, Ohio; Brown Swiss: Cutting Edge T Delilah, shown by Kyle Barton. Ayrshire: Palmyra Berkley P Ruth-ET, exhibited by Evan Creek.