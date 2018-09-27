Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 27, 2018

WEST SALEM, Ohio — During the week of the Wayne County Fair, members of the Northwestern FFA participated in the recycling program. Members went around the grounds each night and collected recycling items in coordination with the Joint Solid Waste District, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Leisy, Jeff Harmon and the senior fair board.

Members Tyler Bair, Arianna Borton, Alex Borton, Austin Beegle, Nick Burns, Rylee Dawson, Jacey Fulton, Avery Garver, Zaine Garver, Jameson Holtz, Savannah Hunt, Max Madrill, Cole Marley, Dugan Mclaughlin, Cody Morrow, Makenzie Nowell, Kaitlyn Praisler, Abby Ramseyer, Riley Stull, Brock Tegtmeier, Kade Tegtmeier, Claire Vaughan, Lauren Vaughan, Craig Wellert, Cole Wharton, and Haley Wilson, helped throughout the week. They collected recycling items such as cardboard boxes, plastics, food waste and cans.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 8, 11 members of the West Holmes FFA conducted community service at the Holmes County Home. Members included Lexi Ogi, Ally Ogi, Taylor Feikert, Leah Reining, Cora Crilow, Bree Houin, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Chasidy Schmucker, David Schmucker and Addison Yates. Members trimmed bushes, pulled weeds, and weed-eated, to help prepare for the fall benefit auction.