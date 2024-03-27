Businesses capitalize on solar eclipse with themed events

SALEM, Ohio — A solar eclipse will darken a large swath of Ohio and the northwestern corner of Pennsylvania on April 8.

The unique occurrence is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the region and many businesses and organizations are taking advantage of the tourism boom.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon,” said Jason Fallon, marketing and public relations manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In 2017, Cincinnati was 90% covered. It got a little dark, but not real dark. To be in totality is completely different. It’s such an amazing experience.”

Great Lakes Science Center

After the 2017 partial eclipse in Cleveland, President and CEO of the Great Lakes Science Center, Kirsten Ellenbogen, knew they had to do another celebration for the 2024 total eclipse — yet this time it was going to be much bigger.

The Great Lakes Science Center immediately brought in Destination Cleveland, the city’s tourism bureau, to begin conversations around a citywide celebration.

“There was a real hunger for an organization to step up and be a gathering place for everyone to come together,” said Ellenbogen.

The Great Lakes Science Center partnered with NASA’s Glenn Research Center, the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland State University and others for a weekend-long event from April 6 to 8 at the Great Lakes Science Center.

The event will feature numerous informative and science-based activities. Guests will learn what an eclipse is and the different ways one can safely view an eclipse by making homemade-looking devices.

NASA Village, located at the center, will also host several interactive exhibits, including virtual simulations like supersonic flights, walking on Mars and visiting the International Space Station. Scientists and experts will also be there conducting hands-on activities.

Additionally, scientists will be using the solar eclipse to collect data through a National Science Foundation grant. The data collection is part of a citizen science project at Southern Illinois University. The project trains scientists to collect data on how the sun changes during a solar eclipse and places them throughout the range of totality.

“Total eclipses are a rare opportunity,” Ellenbogen said. “Being in the shadow of the moon gives you a particularly opportune moment to collect data about the sun that you cannot normally see here on Earth.”

Alongside science-based activities, live music and movies will be shown throughout the weekend including a performance by the Cleveland Orchestra. Food trucks will also be at the event.

The Great Lakes Science Center will pass out free solar eclipse glasses to guests as long as they are available. The event is free. For more information on the Great Lakes Science Center eclipse event, visit greatscience.com/explore/events-programs/total-eclipse-fest-2024.

ODNR events and camping

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is hosting numerous events leading up to the day of the eclipse. Some of the events include hikes, tie-dying eclipse shirts and information sessions on what an eclipse is and how animals react during the eclipse.

Fallon says when a solar eclipse enters totality, nighttime animals may start to come out of hiding while daylight animals may retreat believing it’s night. ODNR is asking guests to observe these animal reactions and report them on an app called INaturalist.

ODNR’s camping spots and cabins are almost full for the weekend but are still available to book for an outdoor and immersive eclipse viewing.

ODNR has 28 state park locations within the range considered best viewing for the solar eclipse. They also have a list of totality viewing times at each state park on their website.

“Whether you’re at one of ODNR’s outdoor facilities or just in your backyard, you can’t miss it. It’s going to be something that you can’t see again in Ohio until 2099,” said Fallon. “It’s gonna be an incredible experience that you’ll be talking about for years.”

For more information on ODNR eclipse events, visit ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/solar-eclipse-2024.

Other eclipse events

Towpath to Totality, St. Helena Heritage Park, 123 Tuscarawas St NW, Canal Fulton, Ohio. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8.

Details: This is a family-friendly event with the City of Canal Fulton that has ample space to watch the eclipse and viewing glasses provided by the Great Lakes Science Center.

Info:StarkParks.com/eclipse

•••

Appalachia Ohio Alliance Eclipse, Trella Romine Prairie, Larue-Prospect Road S, Marion, Ohio. Noon until the eclipse ends

Details: Participants are invited to a picnic with food, drinks, blankets chairs, at the nature reserve with the eclipse as a backdrop. The event is free. Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/852497933267

•••

A Total Eclipse on the Farm, Niederman Family Farm, 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Township, Ohio. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8

Details: Over 20 activities will be featured at the event including bowling, 8-hole putt putt, tractor pull, tire pile, corn hole, pumpkin toss, etc. Visitors are invited to bring a blanket and picnic to spread out on the farm. Parking, bathrooms and concessions will be available. More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.ticketleap.com/2024-total-eclipse-of-the-farm-speical-event/

•••

Lights Out! Lake Erie Wine Country from April 5-8. Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Details: Tickets are $50. A ticket purchase allows you to visit 21 wineries in the Lake Erie region. Wineries will feature an eclipse-themed food item alongside three wine tastings. On Monday, guests will return to their host winery to view the eclipse with complimentary eclipse glasses. More info: lakeeriewinecountry.org/events/lewc-events/lights-out

•••

Total Eclipse Wine Trail at The Grand River Valley Wine Region in Madison, Ohio from April 6-8 from 12-5 p.m.

Details: 14 wineries in the Grand River Valley Wine Region are participating in an eclipse-themed wine tour where participants will get to sample wine at each location, get a passport with a discount perk and experience live music. Several of the wineries will also release special eclipse-themed wines. Tickets for the event are $10 per person per location. More info: www.grandrivercellars.com/events/total-eclipse-wine-trail/

(Liz Partsch can be reached at epartsch@farmanddairy.com or 330-337-3419.)