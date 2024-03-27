NE Ohio farm to host World Devon Congress Tour on April 28

COLUMBIANA, Ohio — Lamppost Farm is one of the stops on the World Devon Congress Tour. Visitors are welcome to learn more about Devon cattle on April 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the farm, 14900 Market St., Columbiana, OH 44408

The World Devon Congress tour is celebrating 400 years of Devon cattle in North America. The Lamppost Farm stop is one of 12 farm visits on the tour.

There will be an on-farm worship service from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a jerky and cocktail bar, yard games and cattle viewing. Lunch will be served from 12:30-1:30 p.m. AJ O’Neil, of O’Neil Meats, in Shippenville, Pennsylvania, will hold a meat cutting demonstration from 1:30-2:30 p.m. O’Neil is also a Red Devon USA Board member and a Devon breeder. The event will close with an open discussion and evaluation of Lamppost Farm cattle.

Located on 130 acres, Lamppost Farm is a Christian ministry with the purpose of using agriculture to reach and teach people. The farm is home to a herd of 50+ registered Red Devon cattle, as well as a significant pastured poultry operation, vibrant gardens and an on-farm store. Text or call Steve for more info at 330-531-4240.