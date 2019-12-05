Butler Co. Farm Bureau wins top award

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Butler County Farm Bureau won five awards, including the Premier County Award, during Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s 69th annual meeting in Hershey. The award is the highest honor bestowed upon a county farm bureau among Pennsylvania’s 54 county farm bureaus.

The Butler County Farm Bureau was also recognized for earning the Overall Achievement Award for county farm bureaus with 401 or more farmer members. The award salutes a county farm bureau for its outstanding performance in the six program areas evaluated by Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

In addition, Butler County won three President’s Awards in the areas of Agriculture Education, Media Relations and Member Communications and County Board Organization.

“Whether they are organizing legislative farm tours, attending our state legislative conference and meeting with elected officials, hosting children and members of their local communities on educational farm tours or participating in a variety of other activities, our farmer volunteers do an amazing job of representing agriculture through the leadership of our county Farm Bureaus,” said bureau President Rick Ebert. “Over the past year, the Butler County Farm Bureau demonstrated the highest level of excellence in a wide variety of program areas to earn the Farm Bureau Premier County Award.”