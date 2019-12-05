Roundup of gardening news for Dec. 5, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY

Holiday craft. Master gardener volunteer Phyllis Mihalik will help you get ready for the holidays with your own table arrangement Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center in Burton, Ohio. Start with a charger plate in gold, silver, candy apple red or holly green. Add oasis and a hurricane lamp with candle. Fresh mixed evergreens will be also be provided, along with pinecones, ribbons or berries. Attendees must prepay the $40 registration fee. Call 440-834-4656 to register.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)