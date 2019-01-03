Butter sculpture unveiled at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding helped unveil the Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture, Jan. 3, carved from a half-ton of butter and depicting the Choose PA Dairy “Find Your Power” campaign.

Honoring the industry

The sculpture, a long-time farm show staple, encourages Pennsylvanians to support the state’s dairy industry. “People from across the commonwealth look forward to farm show each year, and this sculpture is one of the most beloved parts of this annual event,” said Wolf. “But it’s more than just butter. It’s a way for us to honor our dairy industry in a fun and memorable way — an industry that we work hard to promote and support year-round.”

The sculpture features several individuals donning superhero capes, including an athlete, a soldier, a doctor, a firefighter and a dairy farmer. The sculptors began work in mid-December to craft the work of art from butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County. Also on hand to unveil the sculpture were Marilyn Hershey of Ar-Joy Farms in Chester County; Charlie Batch, two-time Super Bowl Champion and former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers; and sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Montgomery County.

See it

The butter sculpture is on display in the farm show’s Main Hall. Following the farm show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester. The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibitors. The show runs Jan. 5-12.

See previous sculptures: