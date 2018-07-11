Cadiz hosts precision ag, sprayer calibration workshop

CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension is hosting a workshop for producers about precision agriculture and providing an opportunity to have sprayer equipment calibrated.

The Precision Ag & Sprayer Tech Workshop will be at the Harrison County Fairgrounds Aug, 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Guest speakers include John Fulton and Trey Colley, precision agriculture specialists, and Erdal Ozkan, agricultural engineer at OSU College of Food, Agriculture & Environmental Sciences.

Get questions answered about GPS guidance systems and spatial data uses, machinery automation, and sprayer technology, calibration, and applications to better meet crop needs.

Workshop attendees are encouraged to bring their sprayer equipment in for calibration.

Pesticide credits for Core and Category 1 will also be offered.

The following is a full schedule for the program:

10 a.m.— Using Spatial Technology and Data for Your Farm

11:30 a.m. — Sprayer Tech and Applications

12 p.m. — Lunch

12:30 p.m. — Sprayer Calibration – Bring your own sprayers for a checkup

Register

There is no cost for this event, but preregistration is required. Contact OSU Extension at 740-264-2212 or send an email to lyon.194@osu.edu.

Registration deadline is Aug. 2. The first 10 to register will receive copies of the Stink Bugs of Ohio Soybean Field Guides.