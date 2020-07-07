Canfield Fair goes to junior fair only

The Canfield Fair Board announced in a July 7 statement it is canceling senior fair events and will only have a junior fair this year.

“Conducting a full fair is not possible in 2020,” the statement reads.

Junior fair events will be held over Labor Day weekend, in keeping with fair tradition. The fairgrounds, however, will be closed to the general public.

“Limiting the fair allows junior fair members the opportunity to participate … while also recognizing the significant health and safety issues facing the general public, our volunteers and our team,” the fair board said in the statement.

The fair will only be open to junior fair participants and their immediate family members. All participants will have to sign a waiver form related to COVID-19. Participants will receive wristbands to wear during the fair.

The board said the fair will operate in accordance with guidance from the Mahoning County health department and the state of Ohio. The board also said junior fair members should watch the Mahoning County Junior Fair website, mcjrfair.com, for more information.