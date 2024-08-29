Canfield Fair taps Skye Tancer to be newest fair manager

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Canfield Fair Board recently selected Skye Tancer to be the new Canfield Fair Manager. Tancer will replace long-time manager Bev Fisher upon her retirement.

Tancer proudly served in various roles with the United States Airforce, in both Dayton and Vienna, achieving the rank of senior master sergeant prior to her military retirement.

In Vienna, she made history as the first female flight engineer at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Most recently she was a development officer for the Youngstown State University Foundation, where her focus was on major gift procurement.

Tancer is a results-driven professional that believes in servant leadership and creating cultures that promote empowerment, innovation and accountability. In addition to her military accolades, she has a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and multiple associates degrees from the Air Force Community College. She is a member of the Junior League of the Mahoning Valley and sits on the advisory board for the Rich Center for Autism.

“On behalf of the board I thank retiring Fair Manager Bev Fisher for her outstanding years of service and wish her a peaceful and relaxing retirement. Skye is the perfect successor to Bev, and I am excited to see how she will utilize her skills, connections and experience to continue to move the fair and fairgrounds forward for the betterment of the Mahoning Valley,” said Canfield Fair Board president Dave Mannion.