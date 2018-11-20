Canton Audubon Society offers scholarship to environmental science majors

The Canton Audubon Society is offering a $1,000 scholarship, named the Arnold W. Fritz Memorial Scholarship, to be awarded annually to college students majoring in any environmental science program.

Eligibility

A student must be a junior, senior or graduate student in college at the time of the award to be eligible. Potential candidates may be college sophomores at the time of the application. The scholarship is awarded for the year following application.

Eligible students must be majoring in any environmental science discipline or in law or business with the intent of pursuing a career in the environmental field. In the latter case, the student must be able to prove an interest in the environment and a commitment to serving in this field.

This scholarship is offered to any student residing in or attending school in any county served by Canton Audubon Society or any contiguous county. Thus, the student must live in or attend college in Ashland, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Knox, Mahoning, Medina, Muskingum, Portage, Stark, Summitt, Tuscarawas or Wayne counties in Ohio.

Apply

The application deadline is March 1. Application forms and guidelines are available at the Canton Audubon Society website, www.cantonaudubon.org, and must be mailed to Canton Audubon Society, P.O. Box 9586, Canton, Ohio, 44711, to arrive by the deadline date.

Questions or problems may be directed to the Scholarship Committee Chairman, Laura Dornan, at cantonaudubonsociety@gmail.com.