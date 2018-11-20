Young Ohio hunters bag deer

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s young hunters had a successful weekend and checked 6,563 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth gun season, Nov. 17-18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

During last year’s youth gun season, 4,958 white-tailed deer were checked.

The youth deer-gun season is one of four special youth-only hunting seasons designed to offer a dedicated hunting experience for young hunters. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

Ohio offers many more opportunities for hunters of all ages to pursue deer. The deer-gun season continues through Dec. 2, and again Dec. 15-16.

Deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 5-8, 2019, and deer archery season is open through Feb. 3, 2019.

Get certificate

Youth hunters can commemorate their hunt with a First Harvest certificate, available at wildohio.gov and then clicking on “My First Harvest” under the Hunting, Trapping and Shooting Sports tab on the left. Participants can upload a photo and type in their information to personalize the certificate.

Adams: 145 (106)*

Allen: 35 (21)

Ashland: 133 (72)

Ashtabula: 155 (115)

Athens: 132 (97)

Auglaize: 38 (20)

Belmont: 135 (143)

Brown: 84 (60)

Butler: 36 (21)

Carroll: 111 (135)

Champaign: 53 (24)

Clark: 26 (14)

Clermont: 67 (33)

Clinton: 39 (25)

Columbiana: 84 (93)

Coshocton: 287 (225)

Crawford: 37 (37)

Cuyahoga: 1 (0)

Darke: 27 (24)

Defiance: 67 (46)

Delaware: 31 (17)

Erie: 83 (71)

Fairfield: 62 (60)

Fayette: 14 (9)

Franklin: 11 (11)

Fulton: 18 (19)

Gallia: 126 (76)

Geauga: 42 (30)

Greene: 29 (13)

Guernsey: 154 (155)

Hamilton: 12 (10)

Hancock: 35 (34)

Hardin: 42 (28)

Harrison: 116 (119)

Henry: 19 (22)

Highland: 94 (97)

Hocking: 84 (77)

Holmes: 235 (125)

Huron: 96 (59)

Jackson: 117 (88)

Jefferson: 82 (63)

Knox: 185 (124)

Lake: 12 (7)

Lawrence: 78 (57)

Licking: 145 (130)

Logan: 90 (48)

Lorain: 58 (39)

Lucas: 10 (7)

Madison: 28 (17)

Mahoning: 56 (35)

Marion: 22 (24)

Medina: 43 (28)

Meigs: 138 (104)

Mercer: 22 (16)

Miami: 32 (16)

Monroe: 98 (84)

Montgomery: 13 (5)

Morgan: 144 (82)

Morrow: 54 (32)

Muskingum: 170 (164)

Noble: 118 (75)

Ottawa: 19 (19)

Paulding: 42 (33)

Perry: 85 (89)

Pickaway: 28 (30)

Pike: 91 (59)

Portage: 29 (20)

Preble: 47 (29)

Putnam: 42 (27)

Richland: 112 (71)

Ross: 136 (138)

Sandusky: 29 (9)

Scioto: 98 (70)

Seneca: 83 (68)

Shelby: 45 (29)

Stark: 79 (56)

Summit: 14 (6)

Trumbull: 96 (49)

Tuscarawas: 223 (186)

Union: 37 (26)

Van Wert: 38 (14)

Vinton: 92 (67)

Warren: 34 (18)

Washington: 117 (101)

Wayne: 77 (54)

Williams: 43 (26)

Wood: 34 (25)

Wyandot: 83 (51)

Total: 6,563 (4,958)

* The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2018, and the 2017 numbers are in parentheses.