Cattleman’s association gives awards

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull County cattleman’s association resumed functions with an annual banquet at A La Cart Catering in Canfield, featuring a social hour and dinner.

The 2022 officers are Corey Hendricks, president, Craig Bacon, vice president, Haley Shoemaker, secretary, and Pete Conkle, treasurer.

A carcass class champion of champions between the Columbiana and Trumbull County fairs were awarded to John Shaw III of Trumbull County on behalf of the Ferguson family. The 2022 Industry Excellence award was presented to the Kufleitner Auto group for their outstanding support of the association and its members.

Cattleman of the year was presented to Bill Ferguson for his lifelong commitment to the association, the Angus breed and education of youth. The association would like to thank past president Fred Criss and former secretary Chad Bailey for their years of service.

The association will hold a bull breeding soundness exam in Columbiana County April 23; anyone who may want a bull tested can contact Corey Hendricks at 330-233-0884.