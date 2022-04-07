Roundup of FFA news for April 7, 2022

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Six members of the Black River FFA chapter participated in multiple spring career development events March 28, at the Ashland FFA Alumni Invitational.

The horse judging had two individuals participate. Out of 85 individuals, Chloee Howard earned sixth place and Abigail Groesser placed 23rd. The poultry judging team earned sixth place overall. Four team members participated. Katie Seger placed sixth, Summer Sooy placed 39th, Kylie Leonard placed 45th and Peter Howard placed 62nd.