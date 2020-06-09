CFAP pays out $1.4 billion to U.S. farmers

Farmers received more than $1.4 billion in direct payments through the new Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a report June 8 on the first round of payments from the $16 billion federal program aimed at helping farmers impacted by COVID-19.

More than $22.1 million went to Ohio farmers, $32.5 million to Pennsylvania farmers and $1.5 million to West Virginia.

Since the application period opened May 26, payments were made to 81,261 producers nationwide. The application period ends Aug. 28. Farmers should apply through their local Farm Service Agency office.

The direct payment funding is drawn from $9.5 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act and $6.5 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation.